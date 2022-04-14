Ukraine Train Station Attack Leaves 59 Dead, Including 7 Children

Ukraine's defense ministry announced on Thursday through its Twitter account that the death toll from last Friday's missile strike in Kramatorsk is now estimated to be 59, including seven children.

''Two more children have died after being hit by a [Russian] missile at the railway station in #Kramatorsk. The total number of victims reached 59, including 7 children. A bloody children's toy will be sent by @NPU_GOV_UA to the @UN as proof of this barbaric crime,'' the ministry wrote.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of conducting the rocket attack shortly after a mass casualty event at the train station, where many civilians were, was first reported.

Russia has since denied all responsibility, even claiming that it was not their missile, according to the BBC.

Surgeon Viktor Borisovich said six people died before they had a chance to operate, with two others dying after surgery.

Among the injuries Borisovich said he witnessed were ''amputations, torn limbs, torn feet, stomach wounds, and brain injuries.''

"I can't imagine what kind of person takes the decision to launch a missile into a place where civilians are gathering," he said, blaming Russia for the catastrophe. "It just cannot be explained."

News of the attack and allegations of several other atrocities perpetrated by Russia led the Ukrainian Parliament to declare on Thursday that the Russian military has committed ''acts of genocide'' against the Ukrainian people since their invasion, The Hill reported.

The body accused Russia of ''mass atrocities in the temporarily occupied territories,'' ''systematic instances of willful killing of civilians,'' ''forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian territory,'' ''impositions of life conditions causing grave suffering,'' and ''widespread instances of physical and mental harm to the population of Ukraine.''