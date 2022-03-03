Satellite Images Show Russia Destruction, Refugee Crisis

Satellite images of Ukraine showed horrific physical destruction caused by Russian forces, as well as the effects of war on Ukrainians either fleeing or remaining in their homeland.

Maxar Technologies reported that its satellite images Monday showed the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Destroyed homes, residential areas, buildings, and factories clearly were visible.

Long lines of vehicles were seen at multiple border crossing points into neighboring countries including Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

Also, lines of Ukrainians were seen waiting for food outside of supermarkets in Chernihiv and Kyiv.

The images covered more than 8,000 square kilometers in Ukraine, focusing on a number of cities and villages.

Images from the Kyiv area showed a large crater in the middle of a residential area and destroyed homes in Sukachi village; destroyed military vehicles in residential areas and destroyed homes on Vokzalna Street, Bucha; and long lines of people waiting for food.

Evidence of refugees included refugees and vehicles waiting to cross into Hungary from the Luzhanka border crossing; refugees, vehicles waiting to cross into Slovakia at the Vysne Nemecke border crossing; and refugees, vehicles waiting to cross into Romania at the Siret border crossing.

Images of the area in and around Chernihiv showed burning homes and impact craters in fields near Rivnopillya; a damaged bridge and road and nearby homes in the city; a long line of people waiting for food outside of a supermarket in the city; military convoys and bomb damage at a factory on the western outskirts of the city.

Maxar said heavy cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday prevented it from providing updated satellite imagery.

It was reported Thursday that Russia had drawn up plans, which include public executions, to discourage Ukrainians from fighting back against Putin's forces, a European intelligence official said.

Bloomberg reported that Moscow's strategy, to be used as and after Russian troops take control of a city, included crackdowns on protests, detention of opponents, and potentially carrying out public executions.