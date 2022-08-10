Russia Vowing to Destroy Nuke Plant If Ukraine Retakes

Russian forces vow to destroy Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region if Ukrainian forces threaten to retake the facility, the Ukrainian state owner of the installation reported.

Plant owner Energoatom quoted Valery Vasiliev, commander of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, as making the threat.

"This station will be Russian, or it will be a burned-out desert," he reportedly said. "As you know, we have mined all important objects at the station. We warned them. The enemy knows that the station will be Russian or no one's."

The revelation comes after a week of increased tensions and fighting around the power plant that has seen shelling and fighting on its grounds since the beginning of the war.

Vasiliev was named the representative of the forces of radiation, chemical and biological protection on the area of the station in April.

Newsmax could not trace the original source of the quote and could not confirm the complete validity of the claim.

However, Andriy Yusov, head of the intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, confirmed that Russians placed explosives in or on the power blocks — the combined reactor/generating system units — the day before the release from Enerhoatom.

He called such actions "nuclear blackmail."

Russian news outlet The Insider, referencing its own source, also claimed that Russian forces have likely placed explosives in or on the power blocks.

Just two days before the claim, Russia shelled the territory of the nuclear power plant.

In addition to reporting the most recent artillery attacks, Energoatom claimed that Russian forces were targeting the 174 containers of nuclear waste kept in the open near the shelling sites. Shelling damaged three radiation monitoring sensors.

Energoatom said it's now impossible to detect and react in time in case of deterioration of the radiation situation or leakage from the containers of spent nuclear fuel.

