Ukraine Looks to Bolster Defense Against Missiles

Monday, 26 May 2025 01:17 PM EDT

More people are dying, and more damage is being done in Ukraine as Russia ramps up its aerial assault.

President Donald Trump posted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone "absolutely crazy" for ordering more drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

The president said Putin is pushing in a way that could lead to the "downfall of Russia!"

But Ukraine has asked the U.S. for more Patriot missile systems and is not getting what it wants. The U.S. has allowed some Patriot missile systems now in the hands of allies to be given or resold to Ukraine. But no new systems direct from the Pentagon.

Patriot missiles may be the best available system to defend against the ballistic missiles Russia is using in its attacks on Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Senators during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday that Patriot missiles are scarce, "which, frankly, we don't have."

The Washington Post reported Rubio's comments to the Senate included the mention that U.S. allies that have the missiles may be allowed to redirect them to Ukraine, with permission. But he added, "none of these countries want to give up their Patriot systems, either."

The Post report indicated that at least one unnamed Ukrainian leader said he did not expect a handout, he believed the U.S. may be willing to sell Patriot missiles.

MarketWatch reported in late January that there is a long waiting list for Patriot builder RTX, formerly Raytheon, to fill existing orders. At that time, the company's total production backlog was estimated at $200 billion.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 26 May 2025 01:17 PM
