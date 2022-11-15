×
Tags: ukraine | russia | military | sniper | world record

Ukraine: Sniper Kill Second Longest Ever

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 01:40 PM EST

The Ukrainian armed forces said one of its snipers killed a Russian soldier from 1.68 miles away, "a distance that now ranks second in the world ranking."

In video shared on Telegram by the Ukrainian military's Office of Strategic Communications, the Russian falls after being struck by the Ukrainian munition, which was fired from a distance of roughly 30 football fields.

"The occupier was eliminated by a precise shot of our special forces," the government office said on Sunday.

The shot's distance "now ranks second in the world ranking, confirmed by the command of the Armed Forces," it added.

According to Ballistic Magazine, the longest recorded sniper shot record is held by a Canadian soldier who hit a target in Iraq from a distance of 2.2 miles in 2017.

The National Guard of Ukraine also shared video of the record-making moment on its Facebook page.

"With the onset of dusk, snipers of special forces units of the National Guard go hunting," the unit captioned the post. "Very fast and accurate work by one of them last night."

Newsfront
