Tags: ukraine | russia | military aid

'Great Doubts' Ukraine Will Receive Western Fighter Jets

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 January 2023 04:17 PM EST

NATO nations reportedly won't send modern Western-made fighter jets to Ukraine to fight Russia's invasion, as the Kremlin and its allies downplay Western military aid while warning of the potential for escalation of the nearly year-old war.

According to Newsweek, Yan Gagin — a military adviser to Denis Pushilin, head of occupied Donetsk — told the state-run Tass news agency Tuesday there are "great doubts" Western-made fighter jets will be sent to Ukraine.

"First of all, Ukraine cannot get so many planes, if any," Gagin said, Newsweek reported. "There are great doubts that it will happen at all. As for new models, the latest generations of aircraft, they will not get them in any case."

After NATO's agreement to send main battle tanks to Ukraine, it's now pushing for Western fighter aircraft, Newsweek noted — with the recent expansion of NATO military aid stoking hope for fighter jets from the alliance.

But President Joe Biden on Monday told reporters the United States won't send any F-16 fighters to Ukraine. An official later told Politico that there's been "no serious, high-level discussion about F-16s."

Newsweek reported Ukrainian officials have previously told the news outlet they were confident fighters jets and other advanced weapons would be sent.

Now, Russian officials, infuriated by the decisions of NATO nations to send main battle tanks, are warning escalation of the war could have consequences.

"They say quite directly and honestly that their task is to destroy Russia," Gagin told Tass, Newsweek reported.

"They have been fueling the conflict in Donbas since 2014 with both money and weapons, their instructors, mercenaries, and servicemen," he added, referring to the eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine triggered by Russia's invasion and occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 31 January 2023 04:17 PM
