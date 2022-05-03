Kinzinger Pushes Military Action if Russia Deploys WMDs

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., announced on Sunday that he had introduced a "red line" resolution to authorize military force against Russia if they use weapons of mass destruction during their ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Newsweek reported.

Kinzinger, a House Foreign Affairs Committee member, revealed the Authorization for Use of Military Force to Defend America's Allies Resolution of 2022 during an interview on CBS News' Face the Nation.

"I'm introducing this AUMF as a clear redline so the Administration can take appropriate action should Russia use chemical, biological, and/or nuclear weapons. We must stand up for humanity and we must stand with our allies," the congressman wrote in a press release.

"As the President of the United States has said, Putin must be stopped. Accordingly, the Commander in Chief to the world's greatest military should have the authority and means to take the necessary actions to do so," he added.

The news comes as Biden and Democrat leaders have put forward a $33 billion military aid proposal to support Ukraine further as the war continues. During a press briefing, Biden emphasized that the U.S. does not seek war with Russia, according to The Guardian.

"Despite the disturbing rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin, the facts are plain for everybody to see. We're not attacking Russia. We're helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression," Biden said.

"Throughout our history, we've learned that when dictators do not pay the price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and engage in more aggression," the president continued. "The threats to America and the world keep rising. We can't let this happen."