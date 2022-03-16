Ukraine Officials: Kidnapped Mayor Rescued After 'Special Operation'

Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol who was kidnapped last week by Russian forces, was rescued Wednesday, Ukrainian diplomat OIexander Scherba confirmed on Twitter.

"Ukraine conducted a 'special operation' and rescued #Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov from captivity," Scherba said.

"#Luhansk! Melitopol is Ukraine! Thank you all who supported the #FreeIvanFedorov hashtag!"

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian Office of the President, confirmed on Telegram that an operation to free Fedorov had been "successfully completed." He also said Fedorov would "soon return to his duties" as mayor.

Tymoshenko also posted a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking by phone with Federov, who was abducted on March 11, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He was accused by Moscow of terrorism.

"We do not abandon ours," Zelenskyy said, the ministry said in a tweet.

Three notable Ukrainian local officials are still in the hands of Russian forces, including Yevhen Matveev, mayor of Dniprorudne, Yuri Prylypko, head of the Hostomel community, and Serhiy Priyma, head of the Melitopol City Council, Rustem Umerov, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament tweeted.