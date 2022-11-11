×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | russia | kherson

Ukraine Celebrates as Troops Enter Kherson Following Russian Withdrawal

Ukraine Celebrates as Troops Enter Kherson Following Russian Withdrawal
People hold a sign that reads "11/11/2022 - Kherson - Ukraine" as they gather in Maidan Square to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, in Kyiv. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 November 2022 07:29 PM EST

Ukrainian troops on Friday celebrated the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson, a major victory for Kyiv.

"Today is a historic day," Zelensky said in a post on Telegramreports the New York Times. "As of now, our defenders are on the approaches of the city. But special units are already in the city."

Footage of civilians hugging Ukrainian soldiers and waving Ukrainian flags emerged hours after Russia announced it had withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnipro River.

"I thought the Russian army would defend and there'd be a kind of siege like in Mariupol," the eastern port devastated in weeks of battle, said Andrey Trach, a resident of Odessa who works in Kyiv. "It's a very significant day for Ukraine because it shows the entire world that Ukraine can and definitely will defend every square kilometer and inch of territory."

"The Ukrainian flag is raised in Kherson city. From now on, the Ukrainian flag will appear on all buildings in Kherson. This is what we have dreamed of from the first days of occupation," said Serhiy Khlan, a member of Ukraine's Kherson regional council.

Zelenskyy appealed to Russian soldiers on the west bank to surrender.

"We guarantee that you will be treated in accordance with the law and international standards. And to those Russian military who disguised themselves in civilian clothes and are hiding somewhere, I want to say that you cannot hide. We will find you anyway," he said.

Kremlin Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashaekov in a statement said not a single piece of military equipment was left on the right bank.

"There were no losses in manpower or military equipment and material resources of the Russian group of forces," he added.

The final Russian withdrawal came six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the Kherson region and three other Ukrainian provinces, vowing they would remain Russian forever. Moscow's forces still control about 70% of the Kherson region.

The Kremlin said the pullback of troops did not represent an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow continues to view the entire Kherson region as part of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian troops on Friday celebrated the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson, a major victory for Kyiv.
ukraine, russia, kherson
376
2022-29-11
Friday, 11 November 2022 07:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved