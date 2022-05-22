Ukrainian First Lady: 'Family Was Torn Apart' by Russian Invasion

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska during a TV interview with husband President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the family’s experience during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenska told Ukrainian television network ICTV that "our family was torn apart, as every other Ukrainian family."

Speaking about her husband, who has led Ukraine during the war, Zelenska said that "he lives at his job. We didn’t see him at all for two and a half months," and that she was grateful for the interview since it gave her time to spend with Zelenskyy.

Zelenska has offered public support to her country during the invasion.

"Today I will not have panic and tears. I will be calm and confident. My children are looking at me. I will be next to them. And next to my husband. And together with you. I love you all! I love Ukraine!," she posted to Instagram when the war started.