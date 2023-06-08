Ukraine: Flooding Forces Russian Retreat in Kherson

Flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine has forced Russian troops to retreat by distances of five to 15 km (three to nine miles) in the Kherson region, a military spokesperson said.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern command, told Ukrainian television the redeployment had "practically halved" Russian shelling in the region.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield situation. Russia did not immediately comment.