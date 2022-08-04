×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | russia | drones

Ukraine Crowdfunding for 200 Reconnaissance Drones

Ukraine Crowdfunding for 200 Reconnaissance Drones
DJI Matrice 300 reconnaissance drones are seen during test flights in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 04 August 2022 04:42 PM EDT

The Ukrainian Armed Forces has combined with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's United24 charity to raise $25 million for an Army of Drones, a project aiming to purchase about 200 aerial reconnaissance vehicles for the war against Russia.

Most donations have come from the United States, Britain, Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, and Israel so far, according to Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation.

Besides hardware, Fedorov says officials also plan to increase the number of drone pilot schools, with 400 operators having been trained with the money raised.

"It is very important that there are experienced pilots. To do this, we help the development of schools that teach how to operate drones," he said. "Now we have two active schools, but in the near future there will be 10 more such institutions."

Ukraine already has signed contracts for around $9 million to purchase 20 drones from Fly Eye and 78 from Matrice, as well as two ground control systems for 20 Warmate kamikaze drones.

As of this week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received one ground control system, four Fly Eye drones and a handful of DJI Matrice 300 drones.

Fly Eye drones can fly at 100 mph and launch by hand, without a ground control system. They are compatible with Western missile and artillery systems and will automate the usually arduous artillery firing process. DJI Matrice drones have powerful cameras and thermal imaging systems.

United24 was launched on May 5, more than two months after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 as a global initiative to raise funds for the war.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Ukrainian Armed Forces has combined with President Vlodomyr Zelensky's United24 charity to raise $25 million for an "Army of Drones," a project aiming to purchase about 200 aerial reconnaissance vehicles for the war against Russia.
ukraine, russia, drones
262
2022-42-04
Thursday, 04 August 2022 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved