Russia Destroyed Last Bridge to Key Ukrainian City, Says Regional Governor

The Ukrainian governor of Luhansk confirmed Tuesday that the Russian military had destroyed the last remaining bridge leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk as Moscow's offensive in the Donbas trudges on.

However, Gov. Serhiy Haidai assured through Twitter that the city is yet to be wholly captured by the Kremlin, claiming "part of it is under Ukrainian control."

"Evacuation and supply of aid is impossible," Haidai continued, adding that Russia is "heavily" shelling the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk. He also stated that civilians were evacuating the two cities, with goods being supplied "daily."

Meanwhile, a separate Telegram post by Haidai revealed that the city could not evacuate and transport rubber goods, with remaining residents surviving in "extremely difficult conditions."

The comments come as Severodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk reportedly said on Ukrainian television that the situation was "very difficult" as "Russian troops are trying to storm the city," according to The New York Times.

Stryuk also emphasized that the military was "holding firm" as they facilitated evacuations.

Even as Russia appears to control the vast majority of the Donbas, the Institute for the Study of War alleged in a June 13 assessment that Moscow "continues to deploy insufficiently prepared volunteer and reserve forces to reinforce its ongoing operations."

"Kremlin-sponsored outlet Izvestia released footage showing Russian artillery reservists undergoing training with old D-20 howitzers reportedly within 10 days of their deployment to Ukraine," the Institute wrote.

According to the ISW, Russian forces have pushed the defenders from Severodonetsk's center, but Ukrainian forces are still open from encirclement.

The key Ukrainian city is Luhansk's second-most populous, boasting a population of around 100,000, and sits northeast of the Siverskyi Donets river's left bank.