Ukraine's Offensive in Kherson, Kharkiv Catching Russia Off Guard

Moscow is scrambling to muster reinforcements to counter Ukraine's surprise offensive into the Russian-occupied Kherson and contested Kharkiv regions, Reuters reported.

Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Gromov stated Thursday that the country's forces had recaptured over 270 square miles of territory during the ongoing offensive. That includes a 30-mile advancement behind Russian lines and capturing more than 20 villages in Kharkiv.

"Enemy infantry and motorized artillery units unprotected by air defense systems become easy prey for our Bayraktars, the quantity of which is always increasing, thanks to our volunteers," Gromov said of the Turkish-manufactured Bayraktar drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the reports of ground victories as "good news" but warned that "now is not the time to name the settlements to which the Ukrainian flag returns.

"I think every citizen feels proud of our soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

Russian military expert Michael Kofman told Axios that the Ukrainian offensive appears to be aimed at cutting off critical Russian communications in the North before taking the Russian-controlled city of Izyum.

According to Kofman, the advance was possible because Moscow's positions in the area were "lightly manned or perhaps not manned at all, and the Russian military was caught by surprise.

"The Ukrainian leadership clearly feels confident that they have the forces and the available reserves to sustain two offensive operations, geographically quite distant from each other," he added.

Meanwhile, Russia has pushed back plans to annex Kherson officially, RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty pointed out.

Even with the delay, the Kremlin has already introduced the ruble, issued passports and reformed education policies to prepare for a planned referendum on the region's future.