Poll: Majority Thinks Russia Has No Right to Ukraine

As negotiations continue the effort to reach a ceasefire and end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a new poll suggests most Americans look dimly at the prospects of Russia holding on to any Ukrainian land it has captured.

The latest The Economist/YouGov poll asked a range of questions to respondents about the conflict. Perhaps the most telling result was the response from 68% who said they thought Russia had no claim to any land inside Ukraine. Russian troops have so far managed to gain control of about one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory through military action since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

On that same question, 21% said they were unsure if Russia should maintain control of any Ukrainian territories, and a combined 10% said they were accepting of Russia keeping some or even all of Ukraine's land.

When asked, "Who do you blame more for the war in Ukraine?" 63% said Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible. Four percent said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be blamed, and 18% said they were equally to blame.

In a revealing televised interview on Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, presented a hint of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has in mind for an endgame. Analysis of his comments from the Institute for the Study of War points to Russia seeking complete political dominance of Ukraine.

Discussions with President Donald Trump and other world leaders about direct interaction involving Zelenskyy and Putin have so far failed to establish a date and time. Many analysts believe Putin will find a way to avoid such a meeting.

The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted between Aug. 15 and 18, involving 1,568 respondents, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.