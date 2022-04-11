Chechnya Leader: Putin Should Have Used Tactical Nuclear Weapon

The leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Monday that he would "go up to a strike with nuclear" weapons in Ukraine if he were Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kadyrov, a longtime supporter of Putin, made the comment in a video released on Telegram, according to Metro.

"I received the reports and maps at 2 a.m.," Kadyrov says. "The points are marked, the tasks are clear. And we are already starting to work specifically, point by point.

"There will be more offensive work — not only in Mariupol but also in all other settlements, towns and villages," he continued.

"Luhansk and Donetsk — first of all we will liberate them. This task has been set by the commander in chief, President Vladimir Putin."

He added, "After, we will take Kyiv and all the other cities. There are questions from people, that since we moved away from Kyiv, we do not plan to take it and Russia yields to Ukraine. I assure you, there will not be any step back. There was confusion, such moments happen with war strategy. A goodwill gesture was misunderstood by our foes.

"What would I do? I would immediately clear Luhansk and Donetsk and begin to work further. I would declare: If any mercenary comes to Ukraine, we would go up to a strike with nuclear tactical [weapons] at certain points. So they do not mock us. NATO, the West, are at war with us. This isn't a joke."