Rep. Spartz: Arm Ukraine With Longer-Range Munitions

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., on Wednesday called for the White House to provide longer-range munitions to Ukraine, a press release revealed.

Spartz, who was born in the northern Ukrainian city of Nosivka, also urged the Biden administration to be more "proactive" in providing security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces roughly one year into the conflict.

"The next six months will be critical to the brutal war in Ukraine and longer-range capabilities will be crucial for its success," she stated, asking for Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System or Army Tactical Missile System munitions to be sent over.

"What these capabilities would do is to help the Ukrainian military to better defend its cities in Eastern Ukraine where the Russian army has pulled back its artillery to a 'safe' distance on the occupied Ukrainian territories," Spartz added.

Her comments arrive hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressured Western allies to send tank supplies faster during a video address to the World Economic Forum's annual gathering.

"The supplying of Ukraine with air defense systems must outpace Russia's vast missile attacks," Zelenskyy said to WEF attendees in Davos, Switzerland. "The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks."

Last month, the U.S. Congress passed funding that included $45 million for Ukraine and other NATO allies. That aid will hit right as Washington prepares to send over another $2.5 billion, including Stryker and Bradley combat vehicles.

The Council of Foreign Relations estimated in December that between Jan. 24, 2022, and Nov. 20, 2022, the U.S. sent over a combined $48 billion in humanitarian, financial, security, and equipment aid to Ukraine.