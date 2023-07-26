Ukraine War Sparks AI Drone Arms Race

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to new innovations involving drones and the use of artificial intelligence software that could affect how they are used in the future, The Washington Post reported.

In one test, a drone was able to accelerate toward and destroy its target even after its connection to a human operator was electronically jammed, thanks to artificial intelligence software that helped stabilize the drone and keep it on course.

The Post noted that Kyiv's domestic drone technology market has rapidly accelerated in developing speed, range, and carrying capacity improvements to help fight off the Russian invasion.

"This is a 24/7 technology race," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who heads the country's "Army of Drones" program, told the Post. "The challenge is that every product in every category must be changed daily to gain an advantage."

Fedorov previously told Wired in an interview that Russia "is actively involved in artificial intelligence warfare," and noted that the country is trying "all vectors and directions of attack."

Samuel Bendett, a drone expert who focuses on Russia at the think tank CNA, told the Post that the use of drones on both sides of the conflict could have a far-reaching impact on how drones are used by those outside the military, such as drug cartels and extremist groups.

"With tens of thousands of people going through drone training on both sides of this war, it is very likely that this experience is spreading far and wide, including to nefarious actors," Bendett said.