Ukraine Refugee Relief Organizations

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, more than an estimated 3 million people have fled and become refugees and another 6½ million reportedly have been displaced within the country.

It has been called Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II and the biggest since the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s. Poland has seen more than 2 million flee into its country, Romania more than 500,000, and Moldova and Hungary more than 300,000 each, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Newsmax has compiled a list of relief organizations where you can donate money, supplies, and support to those in need.

Project Hope

Project Hope is a humanitarian relief group working in Ukraine and in surrounding countries, like Poland and Romania, where refugees are fleeing to. Project Hope is helping to deliver essential medicines, medical supplies, and assist health workers to help refugees. Donations are tax deductible, and can be made online.

Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)

CORE is supporting Ukrainian refugees on the ground in Poland by helping refugees get access to shelter, food and water. The organization is also providing hygiene kits with soap, emergency thermal blankets, and more necessary items.

Donations can be made online here

Voices of Children Foundation

The Voices of Children Foundation is a Ukraine-based charity that is providing psychological and psychosocial support to children in Ukraine. Assisting children with art therapy, mobile psychologists and emergency psychological support, the charity is additionally assisting in evacuation efforts of Ukrainian families.

Donations can be made online here.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen is providing meals to refugees in Ukraine and nearby countries. The organization, founded by chef Jose Andres ten years ago, is now seeking to provide hot meals, and has already served over “one million meals to families in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary,” according to their website.

Donations are tax deductible, and can be made online.

JDC

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) is helping to provide food, medicine, and emergency volunteers “to the nearly 40,000 poor Jews in over 1,000 locations” in Ukraine. The organization is also providing psychosocial assistance to the most vulnerable affected by Russia’s invasion.

Donations are tax deductible, and can be made online.

Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a disaster relief organization that is working to give meals, as well as providing water, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags and basic goods to refugees entering Poland.

Donations are tax deductible, and can be made online.

Church World Service

Church World Service is a faith based organization and is one of several refugee resettlement agencies in the United States ready to welcome refugees to America with open arms. CWS’ Ukraine Crisis Response Fund helps organize humanitarian aid to refugees and is ready to help refugees once they arrive in the United States.

Donations can be made by mailing a check to: Church World Service, PO Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515, ATTN “Appeal code 6642: Ukraine Crisis Response Fund”

Tax deductible donations can also be made online.