New Comic Book Details the Life of Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy looks off to the side.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (John Moore/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 10:14 PM

TidalWave Comics on Wednesday released a comic detailing the life of comedian and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to The Hill, the 22-page book "Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy," is a part of a series that focuses on the lives of politicians and political figures.

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Pablo Martinena, the book hit shelves days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine's three-month mark.

"This was a challenging script to write," Frizell said in a TidalWave Comics media release. "The publisher and I wanted to focus on the man beyond the media's current focus: Ukraine's war with Russia and Zelenskyy's battle of wills with [Vladimir] Putin. Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research."

The Hill noted that some of the proceeds from the comic will be donated to the Red Cross in support of Ukraine.

"This book means a lot to me because of my Ukrainian heritage," said Darren G. Davis, the book's publisher. "Both sets of my grandparents immigrated from Ukraine. I wanted to use this medium to not only tell a story but to somehow donate to the cause at the same time. It does not hurt that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a fascinating story."

Newsfront
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 10:14 PM
