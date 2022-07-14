Polish Crowdfunding Effort Seeks to Buy Warmate Drones for Ukraine

A crowdfunding effort in Poland seeks to afford more kamikaze drones called Warmates for Ukraine's war effort.

Pomagam's "Polish combat drones for Ukraine" effort was launched by Jarosław Sterkowicz on Wednesday to raise money for drones made by Poland's WB Electronics, Newsweek reported Thursday.

Warmate drones can fly for 70 minutes and be loaded with munitions and turned into a flying bomb in a kamikaze-style attack, according to the report.

Ukraine has been urging the international community to provide drones to aid the war effort against Russia's invasion.

"Many of its participants pointed out that recognized combat drones are produced in Poland, while during public collections we collect for the purchase of equipment manufactured abroad," Sterkowicz told Polska Times, according to Newsweek. "So an action was launched to support Ukraine on the one hand — and this is the main goal, but on the other hand to show and support the Polish defense industry."

The campaign's goal is 4 million Polish złoty (about $830,000), Newsweek reported.

"We hope that our little action will do something good for Ukraine and will show that we produce world-class drones in the country," the campaign entry read, according to the report.

Ukraine troops have used unmanned drones to take on well-equipped Russian forces. Ukraine officials announced they are building an "Army of Drones." Ukraine reportedly hopes to build up to 200 tactical unmanned drones to help monitor the frontlines.

"Bottom line: we need lots of drones, all kinds of drones," Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation and vice prime minister, told Business Insider.