Ukraine Seeks Allies to Build Air Defenses

Ukraine is considering forming consortia with its allies to build air defenses capable of downing ballistic missiles and overcome a critical deficit of munitions for U.S.-made Patriot systems, its defense minister said.

Patriot systems have been an important part of Ukraine's efforts to defend its skies against Russian ballistic missiles, which fly faster than the speed of sound and cannot be intercepted by Ukraine's other air defense systems.

Stocks of the Patriot system's PAC-3 missiles have been running "critically" low, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Ukraine has significant potential to independently produce counter-ballistic systems and missiles," Fedorov told reporters this week, adding that air defenses have been his main focus since he took office in mid-January.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly criticized delays by Ukraine's allies in providing Patriot missiles and other air defenses since Russia's 2022 invasion and said that at one point in January several systems had run out of ammunition.

Fedorov said he discussed the idea of creating joint air defense ventures with Zelenskyy. Reuters could not determine whether discussions have already taken place with allies or which of its allies Kyiv has in mind.

"This requires a dedicated project — the mathematics is complex and requires time. But Ukraine must develop its own capabilities," Fedorov said.