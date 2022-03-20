×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | ukraine | NATO

Zelenskyy Could Have Role in Upcoming NATO Summit: Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy Could Have Role in Upcoming NATO Summit: Stoltenberg
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Bundestag via live video from the embattled city of Kyiv on March 17, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)

Sunday, 20 March 2022 10:50 AM

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have a role in an upcoming NATO summit, the alliance’s chief said Sunday.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the exact format of the summit is still under discussion.

“It will take place on Thursday next week with President [Joe] Biden and all the other leaders,” he said. “I'm in regular contact with a NATO ally, NATO leaders are in contact with President Zelenskyy, and I think the meeting of all heads of state in government will provide another platform to demonstrate our unity, our support to Ukraine, but also our willingness to protect and defend all NATO allies.”

In the wide-ranging interview, the NATO chief also said Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also involved in trying to resolve the conflict.

“President Erdogan in Turkey is doing some work trying to facilitate talks between Russia and Ukraine. But it's far too early to say whether these talks can lead to any concrete outcome,” he said.

But the NATO leader made it clear that the alliance’s allies are united.

“NATO allies are stepping up their support to Ukraine, partly by delivering military support, humanitarian support, billions of national support to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia to ensure [Russia] President [Vladimir] Putin is paying a high price for this totally unjustified, senseless war over the war in Ukraine.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have a role in an upcoming NATO summit, the alliance's chief said Sunday.
Sunday, 20 March 2022 10:50 AM
