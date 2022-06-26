×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | missiles | defense | russia | airstrikes

US to Provide Ukraine With Medium-to-Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile Defense System

US to Provide Ukraine With Medium-to-Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile Defense System

By    |   Sunday, 26 June 2022 10:30 PM

The United States will provide a medium-to-long-range surface-to-air missile defense system to Ukraine as the country’s war with Russia rages on, reported CNN.

The missile defense system, known as a NASAMS system, "provides air defenders with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle and emerging cruise missile threats," according to producer Raytheon.

President Joe Biden has sent several weapons shipments to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February, but Russia has stepped up airstrikes and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded partners supply modern air defense systems as Ukraine’s military is burning through its Soviet-era ammunition.

Russian missiles struck an apartment block and close to a kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, in strikes Biden condemned as "barbarism" as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow.

Up to four explosions shook central Kyiv in the early hours, in the first such attack on the city in weeks.

"The Russians hit Kyiv again. Missiles damaged an apartment building and a kindergarten," said Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential administration.

Russia has stepped up airstrikes on Ukraine this weekend, which has also seen the fall of a strategic eastern city to pro-Russian forces.

The Biden administration has committed more than $5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, including $1 billion in mid-June that included shipments of additional howitzers, ammunition and coastal defense systems.

Biden is currently meeting with G-7 leaders in Germany for a summit primarily focused on Ukraine. Zelenskyy is slated to virtually address the U.S. president and other leaders on Monday, per CNN.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States will provide a medium-to-long-range surface-to-air missile defense system to Ukraine as the country's war with Russia rages on, reported CNN.
ukraine, missiles, defense, russia, airstrikes
288
2022-30-26
Sunday, 26 June 2022 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved