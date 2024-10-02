Putin Allows Criminal Defendants to Escape Trial If They Enlist in Military

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law measures that allow defendants in criminal cases to avoid prosecution if they join the military.

The measures, whose enacted versions appeared on a government website Wednesday, come as Russia's need for military manpower remains high in the more than 2 1/2-year-old conflict in Ukraine.

The measures amend a section of the Russian criminal code that stated convicts could be released if they enlisted in the military, and that suspects whose cases are under investigation but not yet in court can be eligible to have their cases suspended. The new measures extend the suspension offer to those whose cases are in the trial stage.

The legislation also allows for sentences or proceedings to be entirely canceled if the enlistee is discharged for age or health reasons or with the end of martial law. Russia imposed martial law in October 2022, about six months after it sent troops into Ukraine.

The intense and drawn-out fighting has strained Russian resources. Putin in September called for the military to increase its troops strength by 180,000 and the government's draft budget this week earmarked a record 32.5% of its spending for the military.