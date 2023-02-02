×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | joe biden | russia

White House Denies Ukraine Land Offered to Russia for Peace

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 02 February 2023 04:35 PM EST

The Biden administration denied a report that CIA Director William Burns offered a peace deal to Ukraine and Russia that would have given a fifth of Ukraine's territory to the invading Russians, Newsweek reported.

The deal was supposedly the brainchild of President Joe Biden, according to the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

The report is "not accurate," Sean Davitt, deputy spokesperson at the White House's National Security Council, told Newsweek, adding that the CIA would give the same response.

According to NZZ's report Thursday, which cited high-ranking German politicians, Burns presented a plan to Kyiv and Moscow in mid-January that would end the war, now at 11 months.

Biden's plan included giving Russia "around 20% of Ukraine's territory," NZZ reported. That is about the size of the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine that Russia had already been skirmishing for since its 2014 takeover of the Crimean peninsula.

An official with the CIA called the NZZ report of a secret trip in January to Moscow "completely false." The official did not deny, however, that a peace plan was put forth by Burns on behalf of the administration.

Burns traveled secretly in January to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Both countries reportedly turned the proposal down — Ukraine "because they are not willing to have their territory divided" with Russian officials saying they "will win the war in the long run anyway," according to NZZ.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian deputy permanent representative to the U.N., told Newsweek that the report was "interesting," but that he couldn't "comment [on] speculation."

The German politicians who purportedly spoke to NZZ said Biden offered the plan because he sought to avoid a drawn-out war, the newspaper said.

After Ukraine and Russia rejected the plan, the White House promised to give Abrams tanks to Kyiv, according to NZZ. On Jan. 31, the administration announced it was sending up to 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and Germany said it would provide 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration is denying a report that CIA Director William Burns offered a peace deal to Ukraine and Russia that would have given a fifth of Ukraine's territory to the invading Russians.
ukraine, joe biden, russia
335
2023-35-02
Thursday, 02 February 2023 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved