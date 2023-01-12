×
Ukraine: Unexploded Grenade Successfully Removed From Soldier

(Newsmax)

Thursday, 12 January 2023 11:46 AM EST

Ukrainian military officials say a doctor has successfully removed an unexploded grenade from the body of a serviceman.

Word of the surgery by military doctors was tweeted by the Office of the Chief of Defense for Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Our military doctors performed a successful and incredible operation to remove an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of a serviceman," the tweet read.

And in another tweet, officials said: "The operation was performed by one of the most experienced surgeons … Major General Andrii Verba without electrocoagulation, as the grenade could detonate at any moment.

"Fortunately, everything passed — the wounded man has already been sent for rehabilitation and recovery."

An X-ray image accompanying the tweets showed the grenade lodged in the man's chest. Another image showed a doctor holding the grenade.

CNN reports a "VOG" grenade is usually fired from a grenade launcher.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 12 January 2023 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

