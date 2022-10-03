Ukrainian Diplomat Dismisses Musk Plan With Expletive

A Ukrainian diplomat this week used an expletive toward billionaire Elon Musk in response to a poll he conducted about how to end the invasion of Ukraine.

Musk tweeted a poll on Monday asking his followers to choose between four options: "Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. - Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). - Water supply to Crimea assured. - Ukraine remains neutral."

He added, "This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end — just a question of how many die before then. Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war."

Andriy Melnyk, the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, said in response, "---- off is my very diplomatic reply to you."