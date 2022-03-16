×
Ukraine Official: Report of Draft Peace Accord Is Merely Russia's Position

Bomb crater
A view of a bomb crater after Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 March 2022 01:23 PM

Ukraine has denied a report that signaled a peace agreement with Russia was getting closer to reality.

Financial Times reported Wednesday that Ukraine and Russia made significant progress on a tentative 15-point peace deal, which included Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's country renouncing NATO membership ambitions.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskyy, took to Twitter to say that the Financial Times story simply presented "the Russian side."

"Short. The Financial Times published a draft showing the request of the Russian side. And no more," Podolyak tweeted. "The Ukrainian side has its positions. The only thing we confirm at this stage is the ceasefire; withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees from a number of countries."

The Financial Times reported that a proposed peace deal also would set a limit on Ukrainian armed forces in return for security guarantees, citing three people involved in the talks.

However, the deal would include Ukraine promising not to host foreign military bases or weaponry in exchange for protection from allies such as the United States, United Kingdom and Turkey, FT said.

