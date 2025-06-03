WATCH TV LIVE

Ukrainian Delegation to Meet Rubio, Witkoff, Kellogg

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 12:05 PM EDT

The Ukrainian government delegation that arrived in Washington on Tuesday to discuss military support and sanctions against Russia will be meeting with top officials in the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Newsmax confirmed.

The delegation, led by Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, will meet with special envoys Gen. Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff on Tuesday and Rubio on Wednesday, Newsmax confirmed.

The Ukrainian delegation also includes a deputy defense minister, deputy foreign minister, deputy prime minister, sanctions envoy, representative on children's issues, and several Christian priests who have been under Russian occupation, Newsmax reported.

"We will actively promote issues that are important for Ukraine. Our agenda is rather comprehensive," Yermak said. "We plan to talk about defense support and the situation on the battlefield, strengthening sanctions against Russia."

