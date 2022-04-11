Russian Troops Nominated for 'Darwin Award' for Taking Radioactive 'Souvenirs'

The State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management nominated Russian troops for a "Darwin award" after it had been reported they took highly radioactive items from two labs near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

"After all, carrying such a souvenir with you for two weeks will inevitably lead to radiation burns, radiation sickness and irreversible processes in the body," the agency's Facebook post read. The post was accompanied by pictures of a "Darwin award," and two other photos: one of some vials and the second of some cylindrical metallic discs allegedly used as a metric for radiation levels.

According to Wikipedia, Darwin Awards are mock awards that recognize individuals who contribute to evolution by "selecting themselves out of the gene pool by dying or becoming sterilized via their own actions."

According to a Newsweek report, the agency said in another Facebook post that troops also allegedly entered a repository of ionizing radiation sources in one laboratory and "stole and damaged 133 sources with a total activity of about seven million becquerels."

The agency also lauded the troops for disturbing the soil in the exclusion zone near the nuclear power plant. According to the New York Post, workers at the Chernobyl plant had been warning for weeks that Russian troops were kicking up clouds of radioactive dust while driving heavily armored vehicles through an area known as the "red forest." Also, drone footage indicates that Russian troops had dug trenches in the nuclear exclusion zone.