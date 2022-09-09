Conservative Groups Press Lawmakers to Reject WH's Ukraine Aid Request

Several conservative groups are pressing lawmakers to reject the White House's request for an additional $13.7 billion for Ukraine-related funding, reports Defense One.

The White House last Friday asked Congress to authorize $11.7 billion in additional security and economic assistance for Ukraine and $2 billion to address the effects of Russia's war on domestic energy supply.

"We have rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and we cannot allow that support to Ukraine to run dry," White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said last week.

Russ Vought, the president of the Center for Renewing America and former director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the American people are "tired of the neoconservative policy consensus that demands billions of their tax dollars be spent to defend the integrity of Ukraine's border when resources and stewardship cannot be found to address our own."

"This new package will prolong a fight that lacks an American dog, allowing regional allies to shirk their security responsibilities yet again," he added.

Jessica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action, in a statement said the funding requests "ignore the concerns of the American people, and President Biden refuses to answer basic questions regarding fiscal responsibility and appropriateness of his funding requests.

"U.S. support for Ukraine deserves an open and honest debate without liberal congressional leadership using funding for the U.S. government as a vehicle for Washington's priorities," she said.

Concerned Veterans for America also urged lawmakers to reject the White House's plea for additional funding.

Congress passed a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package in May for Ukraine, but Young said the resources from that funding were only intended to last through September.