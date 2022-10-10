×
Ukraine: Russia Facilitating Drone Strikes From Belarus

(Newsmax)

Monday, 10 October 2022 06:18 PM EDT

Hours after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned his country could face an imminent attack by Ukraine, sources reported dozens of Russian drone strikes from Belarus on Monday.

Lukashenko had deployed a joint party of Russian and Belarusian troops along the Belarus-Ukraine border earlier in the day, around the same time Ukraine was struck repeatedly by Russia.

"Given the worsening of the situation on the western borders ... we agreed to deploy a regional group of forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus,” Lukashenko said, conceding that the last thing Russia needs “is another conflict.”

“Therefore, we should not expect a large number of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. But it will be more than one thousand people,” he continued. He also urged his defense minister to proceed “without going over the top, keeping things calm.”

However, Ukraine’s military claimed after the Russian bombardment that it shot down two drones launched by Moscow from Belarus, The Times of Israel reported.

Russia “used Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs in strikes launched from the territory of Belarus” and the Crimean Peninsula, the statement read. Later, the head of Ukraine’s military said Moscow “launched 75 missiles” into Ukraine, with 41 neutralized by air defense.

Lukashenko has justified Belarus’ predatory involvement by alleging that he was “warned through unofficial channels about strikes” coming for his country. However, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya believes that’s a lie.

“Ukraine doesn't pose a threat to Belarus. It's a lie by Lukashenko to justify his complicity in the terror against” Ukraine, she tweeted. “He also violates our national security. I urge the Belarusian military: Don't follow criminal orders, refuse to participate in Putin's war against our neighbors.”

Monday, 10 October 2022 06:18 PM
