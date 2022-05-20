Ukrainian Ambassador: Germany Delaying Heavy Weapons

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany on Friday criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for not sending heavy weapons to the country or visiting Kyiv during the invasion by Russia.

Ambassador Andriy Melnyk said in an interview with the media outlet RND that "it looks like" Germany is "waiting for a ceasefire" in Ukraine before it sends tanks and other heavy weapons, according to the Evening Standard.

"One can get the impression of waiting for a ceasefire," Melnyk said. "Then the pressure from Germany will be gone and there will no longer be any need for courageous decisions. That's a perfidious logic that will leave people in the lurch."

He added, "We have the impression that the Chancellor does not want to deliver. There are only seven self-propelled howitzers, but no Gepard tanks for us and neither Leopard 1 nor Marder."

When asked if Germany's delay in providing additional heavy weapons could be linked to Scholz not having visited Kyiv, Melnyk said, "I think so. This is probably one of the real reasons why the Chancellor is not making this trip. Because he doesn't seem ready to finally implement the historic decision to use heavy weapons, even though there is a decision by the German Parliament that is now three weeks old."

He also noted, "The fact that the head of government of a country that describes itself as a great friend of Ukraine does not want to travel to Kyiv bothers and irritates us. But this incomprehensible reluctance is also a certain signal, and a wrong one at that."

Melnyk added, "A lot of heads of state and government have come to visit us, and decisions on how to help Ukraine have been announced at every visit. I still cannot understand the Chancellor's reluctance."