Tags: ukraine | air defense | russia

Ukraine Seeks 'Bold' Air Defense Support From Allies

Monday, 15 April 2024 06:36 AM EDT

Ukraine appealed again to allies on Monday for "extraordinary and bold steps" to supply air defenses to help defend against waves of Russian air strikes that have targeted the energy system in recent weeks.

Russian missile and drone attacks have pounded Ukrainian energy infrastructure since mid-March, prompting Kyiv to issue increasingly desperate calls for air defense help.

"We urgently require additional Patriot and other modern air defense systems, weapons and ammunition," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a Black Sea security conference via video link. "I take this opportunity to once again urge all of our partners to take extraordinary and bold steps."

"Ukrainian air defense is now protecting not only Ukrainian skies from Russian air terror, it also shields neighboring Moldova, Romania and Poland from the immediate threat of missiles and drones entering their air space," he added.

The minister said on Sunday negotiations were ongoing for more Patriot systems for Ukraine, but decried their slow pace.

