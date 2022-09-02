Protesting Activists Glue Themselves Inside UK Parliament

Six people were arrested after climate activists from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion on Friday glued themselves to the Speaker's Chair inside of UK parliament to call for a citizens' assembly, Reuters reports.

At about noon in London, protestors broke off from a tour group inside parliament and glued themselves in a semi-circle around the Speaker's Chair before taking turns reading a speech. Five people were photographed taking part in the demonstration. No members of parliament were in attendance as they are currently on summer break. London police arrested six people: four who were in the chamber and two who were protesting outside.

"We are in crisis. And what goes on in this chamber every day makes a joke out of us all. We cannot afford to carry on like this," the protestors said in their speech.

"It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone. But our political system is too out of date and out of touch to see beyond the next election cycle and do what needs to be done."

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Alanna Byrne said in a statement to Euronews: "It is possible to change things and update politics so it really represents ordinary people."

Byrne added: "Independent citizens' assemblies can show that those blocking progress in Westminster have no democratic mandate to continue destroying the environment and give power back to people."

Reuters reports that another member of the group climbed the scaffolding that surrounds the building's clock tower that houses Big Ben, while others chained themselves to the entrance gate railings at New Palace Yard with bike locks. About 50 people took part in the protests near the Palace of Westminster, the meeting place for members of parliament.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Reuters: "A police investigation into the incident is now taking place in close liaison with our Parliamentary Security colleagues to establish the full circumstances of the incident."

A House of Commons spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident on the parliamentary estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency."