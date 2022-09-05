Former Aide: Boris Johnson Planning Trump-Like Run as UK Leader Again

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be planning another run as leader of the Conservative Party, along with a second stint at headlining his country's government — despite resigning less than one month ago (July 7).

On Friday, Tim Montgomerie, a former aide to Johnson, said he has consistently heard from Johnson's aides over the last year, regarding a possible return to power.

"Boris is telling aides that he'll be PM again within a year," Montgomerie tweeted.

Also, the Daily Telegraph reported Friday that tensions were high among prominent Conservative members of Parliament (MPs), particularly those harboring strong feelings about a recent petition calling for Johnson to be added to an upcoming leadership ballot.

According to the Conservative Post, the group that organized the petition, more than 8,000 members of the Conservative Party have already signed for Johnson being added to the leadership ballot.

Among the petition's most prominent supporters: Conservative donor Lord Cruddas (who has reportedly donated more than 1 million pounds to the Conservative Party), and former Conservative European Parliament member David Campbell Bannerman.

For those signing the petition, the signatories reportedly "are required to enter proof of membership."

There are other Conservatives who would support Johnson making another run at party leadership, according to the Daily Telegraph.

"MPs have clearly misread the mood of the party membership on this and so many other matters," Conservative MP Michael Fabricant told the publication.

"If I thought Boris were keen — despite the treachery of his ministers — to carry on, I would support Peter Cruddas' campaign in the blink of an eye," added Fabricant.

Two days before, Johnson seemingly kept the door open on his return by saying, in his final appearance as prime minister, that it's "mission largely accomplished — for now."

According to reports, there are no legal obstacles to a former prime minister, even one who resigns from office, becoming the United Kingdom leader again.

Harold Wilson led the U.K. government in separate stints a half-century ago: from 1964-70 and then 1974-76.

Johnson's speculative future plans with the U.K. run similar to the United States, where former President Donald Trump is seemingly well-positioned to secure the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 — for a third consecutive presidential election cycle.

And if Trump were to win the presidential election two years from now, he would become just the second American president in history to hold two non-consecutive terms in office (along with Grover Cleveland: 1885-89 and 1893-97).

On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party announced that Liz Truss, the country's foreign secretary, had been elected as the party's new leader, and also U.K.'s new prime minister.

Truss, 47, beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak after a leadership contest in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were reportedly allowed to vote.

The tallies count: Truss received 81,326 votes, and Sunak collected 60,399.