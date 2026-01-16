WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: uk navy | autonomous helicopter | north atlantic tension

UK Navy Debuts Autonomous Helicopter Amid North Atlantic Tensions

Friday, 16 January 2026 07:38 AM EST

Britain's Royal Navy said on Friday its first ⁠full-sized autonomous helicopter, designed to track submarines and carry out other high-risk missions amid rising North Atlantic tensions, had completed its maiden flight.

Europe's defense sector has been reshaped since Russia's full-scale invasion of ‍Ukraine in February 2022, as governments increase spending ‍on defense and plan to boost their military ranks.

U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland is in part ⁠to expand its ability to monitor waters used by Russian vessels and submarines, including any activity in the waters ​between Greenland, Iceland, and Britain. Russia says talk of Moscow and Beijing being a threat to Greenland is a myth. The British navy said ‍the helicopter, named Proteus, had successfully completed a short test routine.

Developed under ⁠a 60 million-pound ($80.46 million) program, it was key to defending Britain and NATO allies against what it called "evolving threats" in the North Atlantic.

Designed and built by defense and aerospace group Leonardo, ⁠Proteus relies on sensors ​and computer systems powered ⁠by software that allows it to interpret its environment and make decisions, the ‍navy said.

The navy said it was designed for anti-submarine warfare, sea patrols, and underwater ‌vessel tracking.

"Proteus represents a step-change in how maritime aviation can deliver persistence, adaptability and reach – conducting the dull, dirty and dangerous ⁠missions ​in challenging environments without ‍putting human operators at risk," said Nigel Colman, U.K. managing director of Leonardo Helicopters.

The navy already operates ‍several drones, including a small surveillance helicopter, but Proteus is bigger and more sophisticated.

($1 = 0.7457 pounds) 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Britain's Royal Navy said on Friday its first ⁠full-sized autonomous helicopter, designed to track submarines and carry out other high-risk missions amid rising North Atlantic tensions, had completed its maiden flight.
uk navy, autonomous helicopter, north atlantic tension
257
2026-38-16
Friday, 16 January 2026 07:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved