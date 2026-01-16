UK Navy Debuts Autonomous Helicopter Amid North Atlantic Tensions

Britain's Royal Navy said on Friday its first ⁠full-sized autonomous helicopter, designed to track submarines and carry out other high-risk missions amid rising North Atlantic tensions, had completed its maiden flight.

Europe's defense sector has been reshaped since Russia's full-scale invasion of ‍Ukraine in February 2022, as governments increase spending ‍on defense and plan to boost their military ranks.

U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland is in part ⁠to expand its ability to monitor waters used by Russian vessels and submarines, including any activity in the waters ​between Greenland, Iceland, and Britain. Russia says talk of Moscow and Beijing being a threat to Greenland is a myth. The British navy said ‍the helicopter, named Proteus, had successfully completed a short test routine.

Developed under ⁠a 60 million-pound ($80.46 million) program, it was key to defending Britain and NATO allies against what it called "evolving threats" in the North Atlantic.

Designed and built by defense and aerospace group Leonardo, ⁠Proteus relies on sensors ​and computer systems powered ⁠by software that allows it to interpret its environment and make decisions, the ‍navy said.

The navy said it was designed for anti-submarine warfare, sea patrols, and underwater ‌vessel tracking.

"Proteus represents a step-change in how maritime aviation can deliver persistence, adaptability and reach – conducting the dull, dirty and dangerous ⁠missions ​in challenging environments without ‍putting human operators at risk," said Nigel Colman, U.K. managing director of Leonardo Helicopters.

The navy already operates ‍several drones, including a small surveillance helicopter, but Proteus is bigger and more sophisticated.

($1 = 0.7457 pounds)