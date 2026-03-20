WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: uk | iran | strait of hormuz | keir starmer

UK Authorizes US Use of Bases for Iran Strikes

By    |   Friday, 20 March 2026 05:53 PM EDT

The United Kingdom has given the U.S. authorization to use its military bases to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, following a ministers' meeting.

"They [British ministers] confirmed that the agreement for the U.S. to use UK bases in the collective self-defence of the region includes U.S. defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz," a statement from 10 Downing Street, the home of the prime minister, said.

The statement led to a rebuke from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on social media.

"Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran," Araghchi wrote. "Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer [British Prime Minister Keir Starmer] is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran."

"Iran will exercise its right to self-defense," Araghchi added.

Starmer has vowed that the U.K. would not be drawn into a war with Iran and had previously rejected a U.S. request to use British bases for the strikes on Iran, saying he needed to ‌be satisfied that any military action was legal.

President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Starmer, saying he once considered the U.K. as "the Rolls-Royce of allies."

On Friday, Trump said Britain "should've acted a lot faster."

"It's been a very late response from the U.K.," Trump said. "It's a surprise because the relationship is so good. This has never happened before. They were really pretty much our first ally all over the world."

But Starmer changed his stance after Iran conducted strikes on British allies across the Middle East, saying that the United States could use RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-U.K. base in the Indian Ocean.

British ministers "reaffirmed that the principles behind the UK's approach to the conflict remain the same: the UK remains committed to defending our people, our interests and our allies, acting in accordance with international law and not getting drawn into the wider conflict," the statement from Downing Street said.

Reuters contributed to this report

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United Kingdom has given the U.S. authorization to use its military bases to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, following a ministers' meeting.
uk, iran, strait of hormuz, keir starmer
358
2026-53-20
Friday, 20 March 2026 05:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved