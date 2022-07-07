White House Says Johnson Stepping Down Won't Affect US, UK Alliance

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is unchanged after the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, The Hill reported.

"Our alliance with the United Kingdom continues to be strong," Jean-Pierre insisted at an afternoon press briefing. "Our special relationship with the people in the country will continue to endure. None of that changes."

Johnson had announced earlier in the day that he was stepping down from the position amid a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of over 50 officials in his majority government over the past week, according to CNBC.

"I am heartbroken that he hasn't listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this government at this late hour," wrote Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi. "But the country deserves a government that is not only stable, but which acts with integrity."

Zahawi's letter is just one of many directed at Johnson, most of whom took particular issue with allegations that the prime minister promoted Parliamentarian Chris Pincher even after Johnson knew of sexual misconduct allegations levied against Pincher.

Johnson has also been criticized for his treatment of the Chinese Communist Party. In 2020, he briefly allowed CCP-controlled Huawei to construct 5G networks in the country before backlash from colleagues forced him to cave, The Guardian noted.

"We're asking China for trade talks while boycotting the Olympics. It makes no sense," a British official said of Johnson's foreign policy to Politico in April.

Since Johnson was born in New York's upper east side, U.S. officials had hoped that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.K. would happen smoothly. However, it did not take long for the two countries to reach an impasse in trade negotiations.

The U.K. has since opted for deals with individual U.S. states, over 20, instead of directly with Washington, D.C., Reuters reported.