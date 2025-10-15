British MPs Warn Russia Could Target UK With Iranian Drones

British Parliament members and security officials are warning that Russia's use of cheap, Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones could soon escalate into a direct threat over the United Kingdom .

The threat came after a Shahed-136 downed in Ukraine was unveiled in Parliament as a stark logistical warning to Europe, The U.S. Sun reported.

Officials in the U.K. are sounding the alarm: Russian forces may begin flooding British airspace with Iranian-supplied Shahed-136 loitering munitions.

The drone was publicly displayed in the House of Commons, a symbolic act intended to emphasize the magnitude of the danger.

The Shahed-136, a one-way "kamikaze" drone, is relatively inexpensive — and lethal.

It can travel at speeds up to 180 km/h and reach distances as far as 2,500 km, exploding on impact when it strikes its target.

Its low cost and ease of mass production make it ideal for saturation tactics aimed at overwhelming air defenses.

Russia has already launched thousands of Shahed drones against Ukraine.

From August 2024 to March 2025, open-source analysts reported near-daily launches.

Experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies note that Russia uses these expendable drones to saturate Ukrainian air defenses and erode operational resilience.

While many are intercepted, the cumulative pressure forces defenders to commit expensive interceptors to lesser targets.

MP Tom Tugendhat, a senior adviser to United Against Nuclear Iran, told The Sun, "That's exactly what we were preparing for. ... The reality is, these weapon systems are not just targeting Ukraine; they're not just targeting Poland. They're being built to intimidate us."

He cites Iranian officials such as Mohammad-Javad Larijani, whose public statements make clear the weapons are designed as threats to European nations.

Further underscoring the danger, the Polish deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Radek Sikorski, blamed a recent violation by Russian drones into Polish airspace on a weakness in European defense.

"If they did to us what they're doing every week to Ukraine ... we would be pretty soon out of sight of them," he warned.

In some incidents, Russian drones have already been intercepted by F-35s over Poland, which is an expensive countermeasure.

Defense analysts argue the U.K. must accelerate investment in more cost-effective countermeasures to match the drone swarm strategy Russia may deploy.

The unveiled drone in Parliament is not just a showpiece; sources say it was obtained via UANI from Ukraine and has never before been publicly displayed in Europe.

British security observers view the exhibition as a wake-up call.

The drone was described by officials as the "true face of the Ayatollah," an overt warning of how Tehran's proxy armaments may encroach on Western skies.

Comparisons have already been drawn to the World War II "Doodlebug" V-1 flying bomb: inexpensive, audacious, and psychologically destabilizing.

As NATO nations, including Denmark, Germany and France, report rogue drone incursions in their airspace, British officials are sounding the alarm.