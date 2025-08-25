US Government Slow to Respond to UFOs

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) — or the more modern reference, UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) — grab attention and headlines when something unusual appears. But congressional and U.S. government responses remain slow to nonexistent.

One of the latest legislative attempts to open long-closed doors to information the government may already have — but keeps quiet about — was introduced by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., in February and referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Burchett's bill would require the release (with limited redactions) of federal records related to UAPs. But so far, there has been no substantive action on the bill.

Some members of Congress have shared personal reports of their own experiences, but that has done little to compel the government to reveal what some believe is a treasure trove of information.

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who has testified before Congress about his direct encounters with UFOs showing extraordinary flight capabilities, now leads an aerospace safety organization. He recently posted that his group, Americans for Safe Aerospace, continues to receive new UAP reports.

"In the last year," Graves wrote on X, "Americans for Safe Aerospace has received 800+ reports from aviators, radar operators, and trained civilian observers. Near-midair collisions. Sustained radar tracks. Objects exceeding known flight limits."

The government's release of video from Navy jets encountering objects with incredible flight capabilities has fueled headlines and speculation. But still, there has been no meaningful response about the underlying intelligence that may be locked away in classified files.