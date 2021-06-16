×
UFOs Are Threat to National Security, Lawmakers Say

UFOs Are Threat to National Security, Lawmakers Say
The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 08:01 PM

UFOs could pose a major threat to U.S. national security, members of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday after meeting with Navy and FBI officials in a highly classified briefing.

The New York Post reports that the committee members received a preview inside a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), ahead of a Pentagon report on unidentified flying objects being released before month’s end.

Most lawmakers did not tell reporters what they had learned concerning the existence of extraterrestrial life, but some did voice concern that the UFOs could be dangerous to national security, since they “may be espionage assets controlled by America’s foreign adversaries, in a possible explanation just slightly less terrifying than the vanguard of an alien invasion.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., said that “[W]e take the issue of unexplained aerial phenomena seriously to the extent that we’re dealing with the safety and security of U.S. military personnel or the national security interests of the United States, so we want to know what we’re dealing with.

“I think it’s important to understand that there are legitimate questions involving the safety and security of our personnel, and in our operations and in our sensitive activities, and we all know that there’s [a] proliferation of technologies out there. We need to understand the space a little bit better.”

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., added, “[Y]ou know it’s always about our safety and security — our national security is [priority] number one — and so that’s really the area where we really focused on this morning.”

Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declined to elaborate on the briefing, saying that he learned things “that were certainly new to me,” but did not comment further. 

Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., said that Americans should expect a public hearing on the findings of the report eventually, saying that “[W]e’re looking forward to having a public hearing at some point. I mean, there’s some national security concerns that we want to take into consideration.”

According to Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., the report shows that UFOs are finally being taken seriously, and that “the stigma is gone.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


UFOs could pose a major threat to U.S. national security, members of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday after meeting with Navy and FBI officials in a highly classified briefing.
Wednesday, 16 June 2021 08:01 PM
