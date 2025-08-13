WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Luna: Classified Photos of UFOs 'Not Created by Mankind'

By    |   Wednesday, 13 August 2025 05:36 PM EDT

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., says she has seen classified photos of UFOs "not created by mankind."

"They call them interdimensional beings," Luna told the "Joe Rogan Experience."

"I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have. I can tell you without getting into classified conversations that there have been incidents where very credible people have reported that there have been movements outside of time and space."

Paulina Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, also said the material she has seen is "very advanced" and "beyond our current capabilities."

