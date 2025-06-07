UFO Whistleblower Praises Trump Task Force on Drones

A UFO whistleblower who testified last year before Congress praised President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on unmanned aircraft systems as “fantastic.”

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on News Nation’s “Cuomo” on Friday, Luis Elizondo praised Trump's order for finally listening to the American people. “The bottom line is, we don’t know what’s in our skies, and drones continue to be an issue,” Elizondo said, “It’s fantastic that this administration is taking this quite seriously. We have been calling for the creation of a task force for some time. And I think that it’s great news that government is finally listening to the demands of the people.”

Earlier in the day, the White House announced an order to “restore American airspace sovereignty.” The task force recognizes the growing threat of UAS and seeks to increase restrictions over critical infrastructure, develop new drone detection technologies, and create a “National Training Center for Counter-UAS to build the needed counter-UAS capacity to secure major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics.”

In November of 2024, Elizondo, who previously managed a “Special Access Program on behalf of the White House and the National Security Council” said to Congress, “Let me be clear: UAP are real. Advanced technologies not made by our government – or any other government – are monitoring sensitive military installations around the globe.” Elizondo offered praise to Jon Kosloski, the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office for being willing to consider the possibility some drones may be extraterrestrial in origin.

“He’s not like the previous AARO director that was really just trying to obfuscate and push the narrative in one direction,” Elizondo continued. “Kosloski is very well trained, he has incredible experience in the intelligence community and he’s very well respected.”

Speaking to ABC News earlier in the week, Kosloski was discussing drones and their safety and security implications and asked if they could also be, “potential nonhuman intelligence?” to which Koslowski answered “perhaps.”