UFO Insider Calling on Next Pope to Share Locked-Up Secrets

A new Pope could assist President Donald Trump's pursuit of transparency when it comes to UFO secrets that might be archived by historians in documents locked up in the Vatican Library, according to a UFO lobbyist.

"The truth is coming," Paradigm Research Group Executive Director Steve Bassett told The U.S. Sun. "We've got to get ready."

There has been wide speculation that historians and religious leaders have chronicled reports, if not evidence, of UFO activity over centuries with the Catholic Church, which could be included in long-held documents at the Vatican.

Bassett believes documents on UFO activity could contain "extraordinary" information collected from confessions of sighting and close encounters, including Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch's claim Italy uncovered a UFO during Mussolini's Italian reign in 1933, according to the report.

"Millions of Catholics over the last 800 years bringing every rather unusual encounter they had to the priests," Bassett said. "Where do you think that information is gonna go?

"It's going to go straight up to the Vatican."

A new Pope could work with Trump in providing the world transparency, according to Bassett.

"This is a political matter to be resolved through political action," he told the Sun. "I do not think that the next Pope is going to be selected on the fact that he's a pro ET.

"It's got to be the heads of state – and we are very close to that happening."

Ultimately, while religion seems a bit of a counterintuitive place to look for UFO evidence, the Vatican could use it to its advantage.

"The Catholic Church can step in and say, God's universe is far greater than we thought: Isn't that wonderful?" Bassett told the Sun.

"And of course, if you're troubled by any of this, feel free to come to your priest and talk about it."

UFO evidence remains "a matter of national security," regardless of religious doubt about creation, Bassett contended.

"This is not the Pope's job to come out and say, I can confirm today this is in fact advanced technology non-humans," he said." That is not a religious-based role.

"That's why it has to begin with a single head of state, which I believe is going to be Donald Trump."

Trump has already proved to be a transparent president with the JFK files, among other long-blocked releases.

"He may be the president that ends this truth embargo, and it will be one of the greatest political legacies of all time for anyone," Bassett said.

"And if you don't like that, I don't care. This issue is bigger than your political dislikes."

Grusch's whistleblowing to Congress including allegations of government-held evidence of a "craft" of "nonhuman origin."

An Air Force intelligence officer added Italy had uncovered one of those UFOs in the 1930s and then-Pope Pius XII had "backchanneled" it to former President Franklin Roosevelt who "ended up scooping" up the craft, according to Bassett.

"I have never seen a president more likely to act in a much more independent way than President Trump," according to Bassett, who made his comments in the aftermath of the death this week and Saturday burial of Pope Francis, 88.