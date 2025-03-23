Whistleblower: Trump's 2nd Term May Bring UFO Transparency

The preeminent UFO whistleblower believes President Donald Trump's second term will ultimately reveal proof the U.S. is in possession of non-human technology and "biological samples" from crashes.

"This administration is very proactive on trying to get to the bottom of this," Luis Elizondo told CNN. "There are key members on the Cabinet that are very interested and are very motivated to continue to learn more about this incredible phenomenon we've been dealing with for decades."

Elizondo once managed an advanced aerospace threat identification program for the Pentagon and has been vocal about getting more funding and sunlight to the potential for extraterrestrial life and evidence found on Earth to date.

"There have been recovered biological samples from crashes," he told CNN. "It might sound crazy, but it doesn't mean it's not true.

"When you say bodies people think an intact body, right, two arms, two legs, bilateral symmetry. I prefer to say biologics. I was not around for the recovery of that. It was before my time."

Critics have called Elizondo deliberately misleading, perhaps in an effort to continue to bolster massive government spending to investigate and chase Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena initiatives, of which he has worked professionally in government programs, giving him financial incentive to lead the cause for UAP funding.

Elizondo denied "working for the government in a psy-op program."

"Absolutely not," he told CNN. "Absolutely not, and I'll put myself on a polygraph tomorrow."

Disclosure of evidence of non-human life or technology does not come the way most people can comprehend, like visual evidence of extraterrestrial life, according to Elizondo.

"I think for some people, they're never going to have their form of disclosure until that occurs, but I submit to you that disclosure is not an event," he said. "It's not a single event. It's a process, and I think we're well down that road."

The technological evidence is in the hands of secret government programs, he continued.

"The U.S. government is in possession of exotic technology – technologies that are not consistent with current state of the art technology," he said.

"These things are coming into controlled U.S. airspace completely unchallenged and are conducting what we consider are some sort of reconnaissance on our military equities, but most importantly may even have the ability to interfere with our nuclear strike capabilities."

Despite years of public and media criticism, Elizondo is starting to feel vindicated for bringing attention to a topic difficult to discuss publicly, he concluded.

"Now the government's finally coming forward, fortunately, so they're actually starting to back up a lot of what I've been saying for the last seven years, thank God," he said. "I think some people are beginning to wise up."