Report: CIA Office Recovered UFO Crashes for Decades

A secretive wing of the Central Intelligence Agency has been working to recover “non-human craft” from crash sites around the globe for decades, anonymous sources told DailyMail.com.

Three sources, all of whom spoke to the newspaper under the condition of anonymity, said the Office of Global Access (OGA), which is part of the Central Intelligence Agency's Science and Technology Directorate, has been coordinating UFO retrieval efforts since 2003. The sources said they had each been briefed by individuals who took part in those retrieval missions.

“There's at least nine vehicles. There were different circumstances for different ones,” one source said. "It has to do with the physical condition they're in. If it crashes, there's a lot of damage done. Others, two of them, are completely intact.”

This source added that the CIA has “a system in place that can discern UFOs while they’re still clocked,” and will send a special military unit to any location where these craft land or crash.

“The task at hand is simply to get it into custody and protect the secrecy of it,” another of the sources told DailyMail.com. “The actual physical retrieval is by the military. But it's not kept under military control, because they have to keep too many records. So they start moving it out fairly quickly into private hands."

Another source said the OGA acts as “a facilitator for people to get in and out of countries,” adding that “They are very clever at being able to get anywhere in the world they want to.”