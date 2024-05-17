Congress Probes UCLA for Antisemitism Response

The Committee on House Education and the Workforce sent a letter to the University of California Los Angeles on Wednesday requesting documentation on the school's response to antisemitism on campus.

"I am horrified by UCLA's negligent and incomprehensible reaction to antisemitic violence and exclusion on its campus. UCLA's leaders have allowed their campus to become a severe and pervasive hostile environment for Jewish students, standing by as students, faculty, and affiliates were assaulted and harassed," the letter began.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chair of the committee, addressed the letter to President Michael Drake, Chancellor Gene Block, and UC Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib. Block is scheduled to testify at a May 23 hearing titled "Calling for Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos."

On April 30, hundreds of police cleared a main plaza at UCLA to break up a pro-Palestinian encampment after a violent confrontation broke out with pro-Israel demonstrators. Foxx's letter blames the chaos on administrators, saying they allowed "severe and pervasive civil rights violations and harassment" against UCLA's Jewish students.

Foxx's letter states that the unlawful encampment of pro-Palestinian demonstrators assaulted not only Jewish students but also journalists. The committee has requested all documents and communications among campus leaders since April 24 that concern the encampment, communications between administrators and students. and those between UCLA officials and law enforcement. The deadline for documentation is May 21.

Foxx has investigated several elite college administrations over the past month regarding antisemitism and their inability to protect Jewish students, including Harvard, Yale, Michigan, MIT, UC Berkeley, and Columbia.

Massive protests this spring have paralyzed dozens of college campuses. Since April 18 more than 2,800 people have been arrested on 50 college and universities campuses across 26 states, The Associated Press reported last week. More than 400 colleges have had some of demonstration.