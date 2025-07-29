WATCH TV LIVE

UCLA Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit for $6.45 Million

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 03:12 PM EDT

A lawsuit filed against the University of California, Los Angeles, alleging antisemitic discrimination has been settled by the university for a reported $6.45 million.

The suit followed the establishment of a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus in the spring of 2024 that involved rioting and violence.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the lawsuit by three Jewish students and a medical school professor asserting that their civil rights had been violated as a result of the events.

UCLA's offer to settle the case needs the approval of the presiding judge. The money includes more than $2 million to be distributed to eight groups associated with Jewish communities and issues. Each plaintiff in the case would receive $50,000.

And $320,000 from the settlement would be directed to a new antisemitism initiative at the school.

A university statement about the settlement said, "Antisemitism, harassment, and other forms of intimidation are antithetical to our values and have no place at the University of California."

The UCLA administration added, "We have been clear about where we have fallen short, and we are committed to doing better moving forward."

In March, the Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in the case "to advance the appropriate interpretation of federal laws that prohibit colleges and universities from discriminating against students because of their religion or national origin."

Two weeks earlier, the department launched an investigation of the university and whether it had "engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, religion and national origin against its professors, staff and other employees by allowing an Antisemitic hostile work environment to exist on its campuses."

